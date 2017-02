Temperatures in Northern Ireland will plunge to below zero in the next 24 hours.

Met Office forecasters predict parts of Northern Ireland will experience sub-zero temperatures from Thursday right through to Saturday.

Meteorologists believe it could feel as cold as -2°C over the coming days.

The cold snap comes hot on the heels of a severe weather warning issued by the Met Office on Wednesday for ice.

