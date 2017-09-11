Weather warning for wind issued for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has this morning issued a Yellow warning of wind for Northern Ireland.

Guidance from the Met Office said the wind warning will come into force tomorrow at 8pm and last until 10am on Wednesday.

The post said: "Yellow Warning of Wind for Northern Ireland : County Antrim, County Down & County Armagh valid from 2000 Tue 12 Sep to 1000 Wed 13 Sep".

Meanwhile earlier this morning the National Trust issued guidance to visitors intending to travel to Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge.

A post on their Facebook page said: "Due to high winds this morning, we have been unable to open the Rope Bridge.

"Given the forecast for the remainder of the day, we anticipate the bridge will remain closed for the rest of the day."