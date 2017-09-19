WIN: pair of VIP tickets to Farmer’s Bash PLUS a meet-and-greet with the stars

Grab your stetson and your best jiving boots...the biggest country music dance ever is coming to Belfast!

LSFX Productions is delighted to be hosting the UK and Ireland’s first ever ‘Farmer’s Bash’ on October 6, at the SSE Arena, Belfast.

Proudly supported by the famous Grassmen and sponsored by John Deere, EurosparNI, Newbridge Silverware and CIP Insurance, The Farmer’s Bash celebrates and showcases the very best of Irish country music featuring its biggest stars, including DEREK RYAN, LISA McHUGH, ROBERT MIZZELL, MARTY MONE and many others, on a thunderous purpose-built sound and lighting rig within the iconic SSE arena.

The ambitious event has sold thousands of tickets already with country music and country jiving fans from across Ireland and beyond coming to Belfast to see their musical heroes perform at the country party of a lifetime.

Event spokesperson Darren Gardiner said: “The Farmer’s Bash promises to be the ultimate country music event to be staged in Northern Ireland. It’s one massive stage, one massive dance floor and one massive party!

“We are expecting thousands of jiving and country music fans to come along to the SSE Arena on October 6 for a high-octane event of music and dancing as well as a few other surprises and special guests.

“Country music has soared in popularity in recent years and there is a huge fan base for the music, who want to come together to enjoy themselves, dancing to the music they love. The energy and excitement around this event will be something special.

“We have already sold thousands of tickets to this family-friendly event in Belfast and we are quite confident that it will sell-out.”

Tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.ie www.ssearenabelfast.com

WIN

We have one pair of VIP tickets to give away PLUS the lucky winner will receive an exclusive meet-and-greet with the stars of the show Derek, Lisa, Robert and Marty!

Simply like and share our Facebook page and post your answer below to this question:

Q: Where is the Farmer’s Bash being staged?

The winner will be chosen and notified on Friday, September 29. Editor’s decision is final.