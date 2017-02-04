Woman ‘clawed at officer’s eyes’ - court told

A woman called police to her home about revoking it as a bail address for her son but when they arrested him she suddenly became aggressive, screaming “Get the f--k out of my house” as she “clawed” at an officer’s eyes.

Jennifer McCosh (41), of Old Cullybackey Road, Ballymena, also attempted to bite another police officer. At Ballymena Court she pleaded guilty to two charges of assault on police during the incident on January 7 this year.

District Judge Peter King said he wanted a pre-sentence report and the case was adjourned until March.