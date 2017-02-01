Woman receives medical treatment after house fire

A woman in her 30s was treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire on Tuesday, January 31.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:15pm in the Dunfane Park area of Ballymena.

Detailing the blaze, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a report of a fire at a semi-detached house at Dunfane Park, Ballymena. Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish a small fire at the front door.

“Crew administered oxygen therapy to a woman in her 30s for mild smoke inhalation at the scene. Fire crew from Ballymena station attended the incident.”