Woman receives medical treatment after house fire

A woman in her 30s was treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire on Tuesday, January 31.
The incident occurred at approximately 9:15pm in the Dunfane Park area of Ballymena.
Detailing the blaze, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a report of a fire at a semi-detached house at Dunfane Park, Ballymena. Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish a small fire at the front door.
“Crew administered oxygen therapy to a woman in her 30s for mild smoke inhalation at the scene. Fire crew from Ballymena station attended the incident.”
