Work starts on new Tullygarley play park in Ballymena

Residents have welcomed the commencement of work on a new play park for the Tullygarley area of Ballymena.

The long-awaited replacement to the old facility at nearby Riverdale is expected to take several weeks to complete.

Sally Knox, secretary of Tullygarley and District Community Association, said: “We’re delighted that work has started on the play area.

“We have looked forward to this for some time and would like to extend a special thanks to Alderman John Carson, who has been an enthusiastic supporter and the other members of the local community who lobbied to make this park happen.

“It will be an asset to the community and I hope that this new park is enjoyed by children from this area and surrounding areas for many years to come.”

Speaking as work got underway at the site next to the community centre, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Cllr Paul Reid said: “Tullygarley Play Park is a demonstration of our commitment to play across the borough. Council is committed to delivering high quality play opportunities for children in areas where there is greatest need.

“This forms part of the Play Strategy, currently being developed for Mid and East Antrim. Whilst play takes many different forms, there is still a need for play parks which stimulate children’s imagination and meet the needs of children of all abilities.

“I am really looking forward to returning to this new play park when it is completed in a few weeks to mark the official opening.”