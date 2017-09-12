Work to begin on new Galgorm wastewater station

Work is set to get underway this week on an upgrade of Galgorm wastewater pumping station with the scheme ongoing until next spring.

The project is part of a £1.2 million NI Water investmnet that will significantly improve the wastewater pumping stations serving the villages of Galgorm and Cullybackey.

The project will provide a new pumping station at Galgorm and much-needed emergency storage at Cullybackey to help reduce the risk of out-of-sewer flooding.

The new wastewater pumping station will be constructed on the site of the existing station in Galgorm, located within the public car park at Raphael Way.

The old pumping station will be demolished once the new station has been successfully commissioned.

A spokesperson for NI Water said: “We anticipate that work will continue at the site of Galgorm Pumping Station until spring 2018.”

With the existing station accessed via a narrow laneway off the Fenaghy Road, and the entrance to the site located just off the Galgorm Roundabout and adjacent to a pedestrian crossing, disruption is possible but NI Water and its contractors Graham Construction aim to keep this to a minimum.

A small section of car park adjacent to the pumping station will be sectioned off to facilitate a safer working area during the upgrade.

The public car park and one lane of Raphael Way will be closed at night so that the contractor can use this time to safely bring large construction vehicles in to and out of the site while no members of the public are in the car park.

Any sections of wall that need to be removed to facilitate construction activities will be reinstated to their original form and the area around the pumping station will be landscaped following completion of work.

NI Water and GRAHAM will also carry out some work to widen the entrance to the car park to improve access once the work has been completed.