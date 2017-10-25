Wow! Now that’s we call a real Man Cave

An amazing Carrickfergus ‘man cave’ is in the running to win a UK wide competition which features the best games room that the country has to offer!

Local man Andy Blair has made the shortlist for the 2017 Games Room of the Year, with his ‘Pink Panther Bar.’

Andy’s entry, which incorporates a ‘pub garden’ football pitch alongside a pool table, slot machine, jukebox and vintage video games, was included in the top ten of finalists proposed by a Home Leisure Direct internal judging team and, in the next stage of the competition, is now being exposed to the public vote to determine the overall winner.

In addition to the official top ten, two further entries have been selected via a social media vote, which takes the total number of games rooms still in the running up to twelve.

The public vote is set to determine the eventual winner of the £3,000 cash prize and who can officially say they are the owner of the best games room in the UK.

Games Room of the Year competition is now in its third year, and is coordinated by Home Leisure Direct, the UK’s leading supplier of specialist games rooms equipment.

Andy’s rivals for the prize include a luxurious home cinema room, a graffiti covered homage to arcade gaming and a room with a West Ham/Sci-Fi/music memorabilia themed twist, while Randall’s Tavern, a lovingly created pub style-games room returns for its third attempt.

Andy Beresford, Managing Director of Home Leisure Direct, commented on the finalists: “This has been our best year yet for entries and we’ve really struggled with the shortlisting process! There really have been some outstanding efforts, but we’ve managed to whittle it down to what we view as the best of the best and, as you can see, there’s an excellent selection on offer.”

Each of the finalists’ entries is available to view on the Home Leisure Direct website, where the public is able to vote for their favourite games room. Voting closes at midnight on Sunday, 5th November 2017.

The voting page can be found via the Home Leisure Direct website. Share your favourite using the hashtag #GamesRoom2017.

Andy Blair’s page can be found via the following link: -

Andy Blair, Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland: https://www.homeleisuredirect.com/games-room-vote/andy-games-room.html