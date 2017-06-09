Wreath laid on behalf of Mid and East Antrim at Peace Tower

Knockagh councillor Andrew Wilson has laid a wreath on behalf of Mid and East Antrim Borough at the Peace Tower, Mesen, in Belgium.

Cllr Wilson represented Mid and East Antrim Borough Council at the joint United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland commemoration of the centenary of the Battle of Messines Ridge on Wednesday.

Cllr Andrew Wilson with the outgoing Presbyterian Moderator Rev Dr Frank Sellar and Methodist President Rev Bill Mullaly 16/17 in Ypres before the ceremony.

The commemoration was attended by HRH Prince William.

Representatives from Northern Ireland included outgoing Presbyterian Moderator Rev. Dr. Frank Stellar and Methodist President Rev. Bill Bullaly.