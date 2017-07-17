Trying to trace my forebears, who had name McIlraith

I am researching my Northern Ireland forebears but with little success.

My great-great-grandfather William McIlraith (circa 1817–1889) sailed from Bristol in 1861 on the Rhea Sylvia on an assisted passage to New Zealand.

His three sons William (1841–1904), Samuel Gilbert (circa 1842-???) & Daniel (circa 1844–1891) came with him.

He left behind a wife Barbara, nee McCulloch (circa 1821-???) and there are indications that there were two daughters as well.

They all were born in Lyle, in the Townland of Bally-o-Toag, Antrim & the name Lyle has been used by some of the descendants.

My grandmother Annie Violet McIlraith was the daughter of the younger William McIlraith.

We also believe that the older William was the son of William McIlraith (circa 1790-???) & Jane Smith (circa 1790-???)

I am wondering if there are any descendants of either of the two daughters and ask that you publish this letter.

My contact e-mail is gerald.breeze@outlook.co.nz

Gerald Breeze, 28 Cashmere Grove, Blenheim, 7201, New Zealand