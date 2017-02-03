Ballymena United get additional tickets for NIFL League Cup Final

A limited number of additional tickets have been made available to Ballymena United for the NIFL League Cup Final.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, February 8, in the Des Allen Suite at the Ballymena Showgrounds and due to unprecedented high demand will be strictly limited to two per person.

Sales will be on a first come, first served basis and supporters will be issued with a numbered slip on arrival to alleviate queuing. Ticket sales will commence at 7:30pm, although the Des Allen suite will be open from 6pm at which time the numbered slips will be issued. Any supporters arriving before this time are asked to queue outside the Showgrounds reception entrance.

Chairman John Taggart commented, “NIFL will be issuing us the tickets prior to Wednesday and we expect there to be around 400 tickets, with roughly 150 of these for a terraced area adjacent to the St. Vincent Street stand. We expect that they will sell out on Wednesday. Due to the phenomenal demand we have had to cap the number of tickets each individual will receive to make it fair for as many supporters turning up on the night.”

Please note that tickets cannot be reserved in advance and the club cannot facilitate the swapping of tickets already purchased.

Due to the demand we anticipate that there will be NO tickets on sale at either Stirling Trophies or The Kiosk.

League cup Final scarves will also be available to purchase in the Des Allen suite on the same evening.