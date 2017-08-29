Cup offers Ballymena a chance to turn fortunes

Holders Ballymena United aim to put their poor Premiership start behind them when they face Knockbreda in the Bet McLean League Cup tonight.

The Sky Blues have just one point to show from their opening four fixtures.

There are 16 matches down for decision, as the 12 Irish Premiership clubs enter the competition for the first time.

Champions Linfield play former senior side Lisburn Distillery who are top of the Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate with three wins out of three.

Another third-tier side, Dundela, have an equally daunting assignment as they travel to Crusaders.

Last season Ballymena beat Carrick Rangers 2-0 in the final at Seaview, bringing David Jeffrey his 31st trophy success as a manager in the Irish League.

Jeffrey was heartened by his side’s display in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat away to his former club Linfield at the weekend, and wants to see the same attitude against Knockbreda.

“The message to the players is there is no point performing to the level they did at Linfield if they do not do something similar on Tuesday night,” he said.

“We played Knockbreda last year in a pre-season friendly and they will provide stiff competition.

“We have had them watched several times and have prepared thoroughly.

“It is going to be very difficult against Knockbreda in a competition we hold and we have to play to a certain level.

“We have watched Knockbreda several times and we know that it is going to be a most difficult game but knowing that the players can perform the way they did against Linfield, we will be expecting them to repeat that performance against Knockbreda.”