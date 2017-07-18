FOYLE CUP FOOTBALL: Day Two Results

The annual parade of players and officials was the highlight of the second day at the Foyle Cup.
Day Two Results
Under 9
Killea FC 0 v 5 Maiden City, Oxford Utd 6 v 1 Don Bosco Colts, Ballinamallard Colts 1 v 4 Glentoran Ac, Foyle Harps 7 v 1 Clooney SS, Portrush FC 0 v 3 Mfelt Sky B, Letterkenny R 4 v 0 Carn FC, Newell FC 0 v 4 Ballymoney Utd, Newhill Fc 5 v 1 Trojans FC, Illistrin FC 2 v 0 Limavady Utd Colts, Ballyraine Colts 1 v 3 Lagan Harps Colts
Under 10
Glen Rovers 0 v 4 Buncrana Hearts, Eglinton Eagles 1 v 1 East Coast Strs, Foyle Harps 1 v 7 Ballinamallard FC, Culmore FC 2 v 1 Sion Swifts, Oliver Pkt FC 5 v 1 Lagan Harps, East Coast Strs 2 v 1 Buncrana Hearts, Ballyraine FC 6 v 1 Clooney SS, Redcastle Y 2 v 1 Milford Utd, Glen Rovers 0 v 7 Trojans FC, Oliver Pkt FC 3 v 0 Eglinton Eagles, B Peacock YL 3 v 3 Foyle Harps, Milford Utd 1 v 0 Oxford Colts, Phoenix Ath 1 v 4 Northend Utd, Aileach FC 1 v 3 Dungiven Celtic, Ballymoor FC 2 v 1 Coleraine FC, Don Bosco Colts 0 v 1 Limavady Utd, Coleraine FC 2 v 2 Don Boscos
Under 11
Hamilton Acad. 14 v 0 Maiden City, Eglinton Eagles 1 v 3 Fintown Harps, Ballinamallard Fc 2 v 0 Ballycastle Utd, South Donegal SB 2 v 1 Oliver Pkt Colts, Warrenpoint T 3 v 1 Oxford Colts, FC Corinthians 1 v 2 Limavady U Y, Inishowen YL 3 v 1 Mid Ulster YL, Fintown Harps 2 v 4 Hamilton Acad., Sion Swifts 1 v 1 Lagan Harps, Ballycastle Utd 1 v 0 Kick Start, Drumkeen Utd 1 v 0 Tristar Colts, Limavady U Y 0 v 2 Warrenpoint T, Mid Ulster YL 2 v 0 Eglinton Eagles, Maiden City 0 v 3 Oliver Pkt FC, Lagan Harps 0 v 3 Ballinamallard Fc, Oliver Pkt Colts 0 v 2 Sion Swifts, Tristar Colts 0 v 0 FC Corinthians, Oxford Colts 0 v 2 Ballyraine Utd, Coleraine FC 3 v 1 Hillsboro Boys Colts, Bt Stars FC 2 v 1 Raphoe Town, Foyle Harps FC 3 v 0 B Peacock YL, Dungannon Utd 3 v 0 Hillsbor Boys, Newtowne Y 0 v 2 Ballymoney Utd, Newbuildings FC 0 v 3 Don Boscos, Hillsboro Boys Colts 1 v 3 Bt Stars FC, Clooney SS 3 v 0 Culmore FC, Don Boscos 0 v 0 Roe Valley Y, Glentoran Ac 3 v 0 Newtowne Y
Under 12
Mfelt Sky Blues 9 v 1 AS Dammartin, B Peacock YL 2 v 1 Donegal SB, Inishowen YL 0 v 1 Ballinamallard FC, Oliver Pkt FC 0 v 2 Eglinton Eagles, Coleraine FC 0 v 7 East Donegal SB, Dungannon Utd 9 v 0 Institute FC, Mid Ulster YL 3 v 5 Warrenpoint Town, Tristar FC 3 v 0 Clifonville FC
Under 13
Derry Colts 6 v 1 Roe Valley, Maiden City Ac 0 v 2 Cabinteeley FC, Tristar FC 0 v 2 GPS FC Bayern, Limavady Utd 0 v 3 Partick Thistle, Newell FC 3 v 2 TUS Altenberge (DE), Inishowen Yl 3 v 0 Carniny Youth, Mountjoy Utd 0 v 3 Glenavon FC,, Mfelt Sky Blues 4 v 0 Derry & District, B Peacock YL 1 v 9 Ballinamallard FC, Oliver Pkt 0 v 3 Coleraine FC, Donegal SB 5 v 1 Altrincham FC, Fivemiletown Utd 0 v 7 Finn Harps, Mid Ulster YL 2 v 0 East Donegal SB, Foyle Harps 1 v 4 Sion Swifts, St Marys FC 5 v 1 Ballycastle Y, South Donegal SB 0 v 8 Glentoran FC
Under 14
Tampa Bay 0 v 2 Derry Colts, Celtic FC 2 v 0 Inishowen YL, FD Suomi (FI) 0 v 1 Donegal SBoys, Letterkenny FC 2 v 1 Hillsboro Boys, Oliver Pkt 13 v 0 Strabane Ath, First Choice Soccer 3 v 1 Foyle Harps, South Donegal SB 1 v 0 Maiden City Ac, Roe Valley 5 v 0 Oliver Pkt Colts, Ardstraw Utd 1 v 6 St Mary’s FC
Under 15
Donegal SB 0 v 3 Norwich City, Culmore FC 0 v 8 Maiden City AC, Maiden City Colts 0 v 2 Trojans FC, Carniny Y 5 v 0 Tobermore United, Kildrum FC 3 v 0 Dergview FC
Under 16
Tristar FC 0 v 3 Aileach FC, Oxford Utd 8 v 0 Ardstraw Y, Everton America 0 v 3 Carniny Y, Limavady Utd 0 v 5 Oliver Pkt FC, Hillsboro Boys 3 v 1 Draperstown FC
Under 17
B Peacock YL 1 v 5 Letterkenny R
Girls Under 11
Crusaders Strikers 1 v 1 Donegal Women League A, Derry City FC 2 v 12 Ballymoney Utd, Ballycastle Y Ac 0 v 8 Donegal Women League B, Sion Swifts 2 v 3 Foyle Belles
Girls Under 13
Crusaders Strikers 1 v 2 Inishowen Girls B, Foyle Belles 1 v 3 Ballymoney Utd, Ballymoney Utd 2 v 3 Donegal Women L A, Crusaders Strikers 2 v 6 Foyle Belles, Inishowen Girls B 4 v 2 Donegal Women L A, Inishowen Girls A 1 v 4 Sion Swifts
