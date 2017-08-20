‘I find myself having to apologise to our supporters for that performance’

IRISH LEAGUE REACTION: Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey.

Tough day at the office after 6-1 defeat to Glenavon?

“We started well and in the first half we were very disciplined and solid and had a couple of chances we should have taken - but we didn’t.

“The second half was shocking, embarrassing, school boyish and I have to apologise to our supporters for such an inept performance.

“I am gutted and I think people have to get into their heads that last year was last year.

“Bryan McLoughlan and myself moved on when we qualified for Europe.

“The two games in Europe we did really well and did well against Crusaders until we had a man sent-off.

“Against Carrick we played well for 70 minutes and today we did well for a half.

“But in the critical parts of the game we make poor decisions, mistakes and it was embarrassing today.”

What happened in the second half?

“There was a period in the first half were we made five or six tackles at the edge of our box and I thought fantastic we are showing heart and are up for the battle.

“But in the second half we were the masters of our own downfall. It was not good enough and it we committed schoolboy errors.”