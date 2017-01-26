IRISH LEAGUE: Alan Blayney transfer listed by Ballymena United

Ballymena United agreed on Thursday night to make Alan Blayney available for a transfer.

Manager David Jeffrey said: “Alan Blayney approached me this evening regarding his playing options here at Ballymena United now that Timothy Allen has signed, and with Ross Glendinning here, I had to be honest that Alan’s opportunities may be limited.

“To be fair to Alan he was playing very well up until he picked up a slight niggle against Coleraine, and since then Ross has come in and has done very well. He wants to play football regularly at this stage of his career, I completely understand that, and so we have agreed that Alan is available to leave on a free transfer.”