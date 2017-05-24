IRISH LEAGUE: Allan Jenkins leaves Ballymena United

Midfielder Allan Jenkins has parted company with Ballymena United.

Jenkins, who made 254 appearances for the club, reluctantly turned down the offer of a new one-year contract because of family and work commitments.

he 35-year-old midfielder has been travelling from his home in Scotland to play for the Braidmen since signing for the club in 2011.

“Having spoken to my family, I have chosen to put my other life, outside of football, first,” said Jenkins.

Ballymena boss David Jeffrey paid tribute to Jenkins’ service for the club.“Allan was made an offer of a contract, and we wanted him to stay,” said Jeffrey.

“He understandably asked for time to discuss with his family. He spoke to me again over the weekend and we talked about his own job commitments and the additional demands being out on him.

“He has described this as the hardest decision of his life, he spoke of his love for such a massive part of his life.”

Jenkins is head of youth development at Stranraer while he also wants to spend more time with his eight-year-old daughter.

The Scots scored Ballymena’s first goal in the League Cup final win over Carrick Rangers this season and his career at the club ended on a high as he helped the Braidmen clinch a Europa League place as they defeated Glenavon in a play-off.

Ballymena released six players last week, including striker Darren Henderson while the club have signed Aaron Burns, Michael Gault, Stephen McAlorum and Emmet Friars.