It seems Ballymena United seem to have agreed a deal to sign Ards forward Joe McKinney on a pre-contract.

United manager David Jeffrey has stated that he is looking to bring in players that will add to the quality of his squad and McKinney certainly would do that.

The striker has scored six goals so far this season for Ards and will much to the Sky Blues attack.

Asked after Saturday’s win over Cliftonville in the Irish Cup - United manager Jeffrey declined to comment when asked about the player.