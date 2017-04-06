IRISH LEAGUE: Ervin enjoying top six schedule

Ballymena United skipper Jim Ervin is looking forward to the ‘massive games’ that lie ahead in the coming weeks.

Tomorrow United travel to Mourneview Park - before hosting Linfield, Cliftonville and Crusaders at the Showgrounds - before travelling to face Coleraine.

And Ervin believes these are the kind of games players love to be involved in.

“The run in we have in the league is what we targeted at the start of the season.

“We are right in the middle of the battle for the league title and it is great to have five massive games in the coming weeks.

“Linfield and Crusaders are both battling for the league and we play both of them at the Showgrounds. There should be big crowds and we are still pushing to finish as high as we can.

“In years gone by the games at this stage of the season have been dead rubbers but that is not the case this season,” said Ervin.

And Ervin is also looking forward to Saturday’s league clash against Glenavon.

“They have beaten us twice this season and we have drawn with them once.

“There is always plenty of goals so the supporters will be looking forward to it but we want to win and get points on the board.”

And Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton wil lpromote young forward Jordan Jenkins into the first-team panel.

“Jordan has scored 49 goals this season so you cannot argue with those facts. He will get a proper run until the end of the season and opportunuity to realise that potential.”