IRISH LEAGUE:Sky Blues skipper Jim Ervin looking for big finish to league campaign

Ballymena United skipper Jim Ervin is gearing himself up for a big finish to the season as the Sky Blues prepare to take on Cliftonville at Solitude on Saturday afternoon.

David Jeffrey’s side lie fifth in the league standings - three points behind the Reds and Ervin knows getting a positive result against Gerard Lyttle’s side is vital if they want to claim third place between Crusaders and Linfield.

“This is a massive game for us and then after the split we have another five games to get into that third place.

“There is still lots to play for and we have set ourselves the target of a third place finish, so we have to keep winning,” he added.

But former Linfield defender Ervin knows that getting three points at Solitude will not be easy.

“Cliftonville are always difficult to play against and they are even more difficult to play against at their place.

“But we have competed well against them this season and if we can deliver a performance we can get a result up there - but it will not be easy,” said Ervin.

And Ervin admits the 1-1 draw they had with Coleraine on Tuesday night was a good result.

“It was a game we could not lose as we would have lost ground on Coleraine - who are in third place in the league.

“I think a draw was a fair reflection on the game. Coleraine started well in the opening 20 minutes and we were disappointed with their goal.

“But we came back into the game well to equalise and now we will look to build on that against Cliftonville.”