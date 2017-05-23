Jeffrey adds experience as United aim to push on

David Jeffrey has started strengthening his Ballymena United squad ahead of their Europa League adventure with the capture of four experienced players.

The Sky Blues confirmed the signings of Michael Gault, Stephen McAlorum and Emmett Friars late last week while Carrick’s Steven McCullough has also joined the Sky Blues.

The experienced Gault, McAlorum and Friars have all agreed one-year deals at Warden Street and Jeffrey is delighted with his business so far.

“Supporters could see that evidently we strove last season to give youth a chance, but also as important is for a balance between youth and experience,” he told the club’s official website. “Significantly we also wanted to add experience, not just in terms of playing in big matches, but also in winning trophies.

“Obviously this year we won our first, and got to Europe, and now we want to cement that achievement by adding experienced players such as the three we’ve brought in.”

Allan Jenkins may also be turning out for the Sky Blues again next season after Jeffrey confirmed he had offered the Scottish midfielder a new deal, along with defender Caolan Loughran.

“We have made an offer to Allan,” said the Ballymena boss. “Understandably he wants to take time to discuss it with his wife and family and will advise club in due course.

“Caolan has signed a new two-year contract.

“I’m delighted to see a young player like him commit his immediate future here and he is exactly the sort of player that will be able to learn and benefit from the new signings this season.”