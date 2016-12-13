LEAGUE CUP: Jeffrey staying calm ahead of League Cup semi-final

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey’s focus remains centred on the big picture but he cannot hide his pride in the players’ recent progress.

A dramatic reverse from 2-0 down last weekend away to Glentoran resulted in back-to-back Danske Bank Premiership wins for Ballymena.

Now, following that 3-2 victory, United will turn to knockout commitments and tonight’s (Tuesday’s) League Cup semi-final at The Showgrounds against Coleraine.

A cup final appearance would provide the perfect reward for the dedication on display by Ballymena to date.

However, Jeffrey is keen to keep calm and emphasise the importance of incremental development.

“It is about baby steps, we are still not getting carried away,” said Jeffrey on Saturday after the Glens win. “In terms of learning, it’s to continue to work hard but have the belief and mental strength.

“It was only a couple of weeks ago we got a battering by Dungannon Swifts, when it was 4-1 and, but for Ross Glendinning, could have been seven or eight.

“But they responded with a great result over Portadown and now this at The Oval.

“Last year over the season we had 40 points but 36 at this stage.

“We still have seven or so out so going to the same well to ‘draw water’ is tough and at some stage there will be bookings and suspensions, so we need some boys back.

“The League Cup is the third biggest competition and Coleraine will be looking to it as a target.

“When we went down there earlier in the season and were winning 2-0, then they got it back to 2-2.

“There’s little between the sides but everyone is looking forward to the semi-final.”

Kick-off 7.45.