LEAGUE CUP: Jeffrey wary of Ballymena’s cup final opponents

Ballymena United’s David Jeffrey was in buoyant mood after watching his side beat Coleraine 3-0 after extra-time to claim their place in the League Cup Final.

Extra-time goals from Tony Kane, Cathair Friel and Darren Henderson sealed the win for the Sky Blues and the former Linfield manager says his side will not be taking Carrick Rangers lightly when they meet in February’s final.

“Linfield against Carrick Rangers in 1975. What was the score? [2-1]. Let us just say it did not go well for Linfield,” said Jeffrey.

“People will look at where we are in the league and where Carrick are and say that on paper we are favourites.

“And that is fair and that is reasonable but football is not won on paper.

“We are playing against another Premiership team, who have got to the final and have gone and beaten Glenavon at Mourneview. So I will not listen to any of that rubbish.”

Jeffrey added that celebrations following the win against Coleraine would be short lived.

“We will enjoy the moment but the final is two months away. We have to play Linfield at Windsor on Saturday and we have league points to win.

“Any Cup competition is a bonus, a real bonus.

“But the bread and butter and the pathway this club is on is winning a league.

“So we have got to go to Windsor Park against a Linfield team - who are hungry for three points - and we have to come back after playing extra-time here and get something from the game.”

Tony Kane calmly grabbed the vital opener for the Sky Blues from the penalty spot after 96 minutes.

“There was a wee bit of extra pressure but I am always confident in those situations. That was the 10th penalty I have scored this season,” said Kane.

“I am fortunate that I am able to score from the spot a few times and help the team win the game.”