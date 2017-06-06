Newcastle United to compete in SuperCupNI

Newly promoted Newcastle United will enter a team into the SuperCupNI this summer.

The Magpies have won the competition - formerly the Milk Cup - twice, in 1985 and 1989, and were runners-up in 2012 with a side including Rolando Aarons, Adam Armstrong, Jamie Sterry, Freddie Woodman, Lubo Satka and Adam Campbell.

News of Newcastle United's attendance comes only 24 hours after Manchester United confirmed they would be entering a team after a two year hiatus.

Newcastle will face local side Co. Antrim on Monday, July 24 before taking on Beijing Morning Star United of China the following day and Komazawa Uni FC from Japan on Wednesday, July 26.

Tournament chairman Victor Leonard said: "It is fantastic to see the club continue to join us. We have established a strong relationship with St. James' Park down the years.

"We have a strong entry from across the globe this year. Our event has always prided itself on quality, not quantity, and we wouldn't have it any other way."