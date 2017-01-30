Northend boys hit winning form

Northend United Youth Under-12s secured a 1-0 win over Greenisland Jets.

Paul Adams’ side, who although only formed during September, continue to make huge strides with their improvements and this culminated in the recent victory,

Caolan Corcoran scored the all-important goal for the Blues as this young team look forward the start of the NW&CYL League next week, after the winter break.

In the Daily Mirror Lisburn Youth League, the U13s conceded a goal deep in injury time to end up sharing the points with Hillsborough Boys.

Robert Adams knows his young side wasted a number of chances to extend their lead before conceding this goal. Elsewhere the U15s and U17s were unlucky to end up on the wrong end of single goal defeats against Lisburn Youth and Dromara, while the U14s also continue to show major improvements while they find their feet in this league.

Both U10 teams were back in action at the Coleraine University this week coming up against Coleraine Academy and Ballymena Town respectively. Fielding a number of younger players in their ranks, both teams show great promise for the future.

In a busy week of football for Northend, the Football Development Centre continued on Wednesday night, under the direction of coach John Devlin where another big attendance of boys and girls enjoyed their first steps in football.

UNDER 7s FUTSAL

Northend United Vrs Star United

Northend’s 2009 team played in the 2008s futsul small sided games at the Ballymena Leisure Centre on Saturday. The boys put in an outstanding performance against the two Star United teams.

Panel: Sam Mc Ardle, Alex Crawford, Daniel Cooke, Shea Mc Ferran, CJ Croskery, Carter Adams, Jude Crawford.