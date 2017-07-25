SUPERCUPNI: Premier Section Day One Review

2015 SUPERCUPNI champions County Antrim made a flying start to the SuperCupNI’s Premier Section, defeating Newcastle United 3-1 at the Ballymena Showgrounds on Monday.

Antrim are managed by former Linfield, Crusaders and Portadown centreback Andy Hunter, who guided the side to the title two years ago.

Co Antrims Patrick Burns in action with Newcastles Adam Wilson

Patrick Burns opened the scoring for the host county in the fourth minute, before Cliftonville man Aaron Donnelly turned home a free-kick to make it 2-0 in first half stoppage time.

Caoimhin McConnell added a third from close range thirty seconds after the restart. Jack Robson pulled a goal back for the Magpies in the 67th minute, but it wasn’t enough to kick-start a comeback.

Osasco of Brazil and Londonderry drew 0-0 at Scroggy Road. GPS Bayern defeated Fermanagh 1-0 at the Riada.

There was a disappointing result for Armagh in Portstewart. They lost 2-0 to American side The Strikers.

John Bailie’s County Down team drew 1-1 with touring club First Choice Soccer in Portrush.

Tom Mathieson, son of former Irish League star Andy, gave Down the lead from the penalty spot only for Pol Smyth to equalise early in the second half.

County Tyrone impressed at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

They defeated Beijing based Morning Star United 3-1, in a game that was broadcast live via the BBC website.

Andrew Scott headed Tyrone into the lead, before the Chinese club equalised. Tyler Anderson’s long range shot made it 2-1, before an own goal completed the scoring.

There were three all-foreign clashes in the Premier section.

Komazawa of Japan drew 1-1 with O’Higgins of Chile in Broughshane, while Mexican side Club America defeated Otago of New Zeland 3-1 in Portstewart.

Ghanian side Right to Dream, who won the Junior Section last year, kick-started their Premier campaign with a 4-0 win over French club Vendee in Clough. Ibrahim Sadiq scored a hat-trick.