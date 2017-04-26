WATCH: 28 years ago today, a young Michael O’Neill did THIS for NI

These days he’s best known for serving up tactical masterclasses as Northern Ireland manager but 28 years ago today Michael O’Neill delivered the goods with a spectacular goal for his country.

The midfielder’s delightful half-volley away to Malta in 1989 wrapped up a 2-0 win for Billy Bingham’s men in a World Cup qualifier. O’Neill, a Newcastle United player at the time, had only been on the pitch a matter of minutes before he fired home from the edge of the box.

The Ballymena native made 35 appearances for Northern Ireland between 1988 and 1996, scoring four goals.

Footage of the goal has been shared on the Northern Ireland National team’s Facebook page with the status: “The boss sets the example with a precise half volley to secure a victory against Malta in 1989!”