IRISH LEAGUE: Cup defeat has proved a blessing says Ballymena boss

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey was pleased with his side after their 3-0 win against Portadown at the weekend.

The Sky Blues saw off the Ports in style and Jeffrey says his side are fully over their 4-0 defeat to Coleraine in the Irish League.

“I was well pleased with the performance and last week we could not match Coleraine’s need or desperation to win.

“And we got what we deserved and it did not surprise me. By Tuesday I was very clear that the defeat was a blessing as it allows us to focus on the league.

“If we had won last Sarturday everyone would have been focusing on the semi-final and they would not be talking about the league. It would all be about who we would get in the semi-final and could we get to a final.

“Cup Finals give you glory days, the league gives you success and that is the measure of your success.

“We had a very low key session on the Tuesday night to get it out of their system and then we cranked it up on the Thursday.

“I thought we did well against Portadown, Tim Allen had a good game and when he was called upon he did what he had to do.

“The lads did very well and we got the result.”