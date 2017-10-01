Keith Farmer misses title chance after time penalty at Assen

Keith Farmer will have to wait until the final round of the Dickies British Supersport Championship for the chance to win the title after a dramatic Feature race at Assen on Sunday.

Farmer had crossed the line in second place, which was enough to see him crowned champion, but the Clogher man was hit with a 60-second penalty after a clash with Gearlink Kawasaki’s Ben Currie.

Farmer collided with race leader Currie as he attempted to make pass on the last lap, causing him to crash.

After a review of the incident, the Ulster rider received the time penalty, which dropped him outside the points to 19th position.

On Saturday, Farmer crashed out in the wet in the Sprint race on what has been a miserable weekend for the two-time British champion. The crash came after he also slid out in the previous race at Oulton Park.

His nearest title challenger and Currie’s team Gearlink Kawasaki team-mate, Andrew Irwin, finished Sunday’s race in second place to slash Farmer’s championship lead to 43 points with 50 available at the final round at Brands, which takes place from October 13-15.