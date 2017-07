Ballyliffin in County Donegal will host the Irish Open for the first time in 2018.

The announcement was made on Sunday before the final round of this year’s tournament at Portstewart.

Next year’s tournament will be held from July 5-8 - two weeks before the Open at Carnoustie.

Ballyliffin staged the Irish Senior Open in 2008 when Spain’s Juan Quirós took the title by finishing one shot ahead of Des Smyth of Ireland.