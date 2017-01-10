Gymnasts have a spring in their step

Antrim Phoenix Trampoline Club, based at Antrim Forum, have enjoyed success at the British Trampoline League Finals.

A team of 14 local gymnasts travelled to the Lee Valley Velodrome in London at the end of 2016 to participate in the British Trampoline and Double Mini Trampoline Finals. After a successful first day of competition, 12 of the Antrim Phoenix gymnasts made it through to the second day of competition with six of them going on to achieve a podium finish.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor John Scott recently visited the Phoenix Trampoline Club to congratulate each of the gymnasts; “It was a privilege to visit the club at Antrim Forum and personally congratulate each of the gymnasts who successfully qualified for the finals and those who came home with a medal.

“It is testimony to the hours of hard work they all put into their training.

“ I was extremely impressed when I saw them in action.

!I would like to wish all the coaches and gymnasts every success as they prepare for the 2017 season.”

Each of the 14 gymnasts, who are aged between 8-16 years, had earned their place in the final after successfully qualifying at two previous events held in Cardiff and Newcastle Upon Tyne in June and September.

The club are now preparing for the 2017 season where they will have four home events, six British events, the British Championship and an International event.