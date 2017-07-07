IRISH OPEN: Testing conditions for early starters at Portstewart Golf Club as second rounds tee-off

The early competitors and spectators are having to deal with strong winds and rain at Portstewart Golf Club as the second day of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open teed off.

The weather is to improve as the day goes on, but the strong winds coming off the Atlantic will be a real test for the competitors on Friday.

Overnight leader Daniel Im was one of those off early on Friday morning and by the sixth hole had moved to nine-under with one birdie.

Michael Hoey was level par after four holes to keep him on four-under while defedning champions Rory McIlroy dropped a shot on the third to put him over-over and struggling to make the cut.

Graeme McDowell is out at 1.20pm, he currently sits on five-under after a solid first day on Thursday. He is playing along side Justin Rose who is also five-under.