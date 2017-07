Rory McIlroy will look to become the first player in 20 years to win back-to-back DDF Irish Open Championship at Portstewart this week.

McIlroy, who won at the K Club last year gave his thoughts on the task ahead.

Rory McIlroy, right, along with Phil Kenyon, during putting practice ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship at Portstewart Golf Club

The four-times Major winner tees-off on Thursday at 1.20pm at the first tee.