WATCH: Michael Hoey reflects on a two-under first round score at the NI Open’s first day

Tournament ambassador Michael Hoey shot an opening two-under 69 in his first round at Galgorm Castle on Thursday.

Hoey had gone to three under with an eagle on nine and a birdie on the 10th hole, but dropped a shot on 14 to finish three behind joint leaders, Gary King, Nick McCarthy and Ricardo Santos.

Hoey could have finished on a similar five under scoreline but for some close misses and he headed to the putting green to get in some practice before an 8:10 tee-off on Friday monring for his second round.

