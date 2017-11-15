Andrew Irwin makes step up to World Supersport Championship for 2018

Andrew Irwin will contest the World Supersport Championship in 2018 with Simon Buckmaster’s PTR team.

The Carrick rider will ride the CIA Landlord Insurance Honda as he makes his bow on the world stage next season after impressing in the British Supersport class.

Carrick's Andrew Irwin won his maiden British Supersport race at Brands Hatch in October.

Irwin claimed his maiden win on the Gearlink Kawasaki at the final round at Brands Hatch in October and finished second overall behind fellow Northern Ireland rider Keith Farmer.

A delighted Irwin said: “I’m really excited to join the CIA Landlord Insurance Honda team for 2018. For me it is the perfect step up from a competitive British Supersport campaign in 2017 to the bigger challenge of World Supersport.

“I believe with the experience of the team I can do a good job and can’t wait to start testing. I’d like to thank Simon [Buckmaster] and his team along with my personal sponsors MET Healthcare, James Jamieson Construction and Aquarius Couriers for this fantastic opportunity.”

Team manager Buckmaster rates Irwin as a rider with plenty of potential and said he was proud to be in a position to offer the 22-year-old the chance to compete at world level.

“I'm happy to announce our first signing for 2018. Andrew was runner up in the British Supersport and has shown tremendous promise,” he said.

“Making the step up from the British to the World Championship is the way it should be and we are proud to be able to offer that opportunity. We are a British team and we are all partisan.

“We didn't have a British rider this year which is unusual for us so we are excited to have a British rider back in the team, it's good for the British fans and for us,” added Buckmaster.

“We will test with Andrew in Europe and then in Australia to start the season well prepared as we always do and I am sure he will take it step by step and get better with each race so let's see what we can do together in 2018 and beyond.”