BSB: Runner-up finish for Supersport contender Allingham

Eglinton’s David Allingham clinched a brilliant runner-up finish on the EHA Racing Yamaha in the Dickies British Supersport Feature race on Easter Monday.

Reigning champion Tarran Mackenzie proved unbeatable on the McAMS Yamaha as he roared to his third win of the Bank Holiday meeting at the Brands Hatch Indy circuit, but Allingham was thrilled to take the runner-up spot as he finished 1.5 seconds behind at the line.

The Northern Ireland rider, who was sixth and fourth in Sunday’s Sprint races at the Kent track, said: “I feel really happy with that and the bike felt more comfortable and it’s just a pity we didn’t get away with Taz at the start. We got blocked in at the first corner and we made it hard work for ourselves.

“I just want to give a big shout out to my EHA Racing Yamaha team and all my sponsors.”

Allingham is second in the championship standings after the first two rounds, 40 points behind Mackenzie.

Behind Allingham, Alastair Seeley – who is ineligible for championship points – finished third on the Spirit Moto2 machine ahead of Gearlink Kawasaki’s Ben Currie.

Allingham’s team-mate, Ross Twyman, was next ahead of Keith Farmer on the Team Appleyard Macadam Yamaha, who saved a massive moment to stay upright on his R6.

Carrick’s Andrew Irwin finished seventh on the Gearlink Kawasaki in front of Dublin rider Jack Kennedy (MV Agusta).

In the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 race, Tyco BMW’s Ian Hutchinson edged a close race by only 0.076 seconds from Adam Jenkinson (Northern Escalators BMW), with Sunday’s race winner Richard Cooper third on the Bennetts Suzuki.

Less than one second covered the podium finishers in a thrilling race and Hutchinson made it count on the S1000RR to earn his maiden win of 2017.

Lisburn’s Carl Phillips was a solid 12th on the MD Racing Suzuki, while Robert English finished 32nd on the IFS Yamaha.

In the British Motostar race, Eugene McManus rode another fantastic race to finish third on his KTM Moto3 machine ahead of Richard Kerr (North West Racing KTM), with Scott Swann 23rd on his Honda.

Robert Kennedy secured a top ten finish in the National Superstock 600 race on the Sandown Racing Kawasaki, taking the flag in ninth.

The next round of the MCE British Superbike Championship will be held at Oulton Park from April 29 to May 1.