Classic TT: Schedule confirmed for Tuesday racing

A revised schedule has been announced for Tuesday’s racing at the Classic TT.

The Sure Junior and Motorsport Merchandise Superbike races were postponed on Bank Holiday Monday due to poor weather conditions around the Mountain Course, including rain and low cloud. The Manx Grand Prix Newcomers Race (A&B) will also be held on Tuesday.

The schedule for the final day of the Classic TT is as follows:

11.30 Roads Close around the Course

12.00 Sure Junior Classic TT Race (3 laps)

13.40 Classic Racer Magazine Classic TT Retro Parade (1 lap)

13.50 Steve Plater Honda 6 Parade lap (1 lap)

14.40 Motorsport Merchandise Superbike Classic TT Race (4 Laps)

17.00 Roads open around the Course

18.00 Roads close around the Course

18.15 Manx Grand Prix Newcomers Race (A&B) (3 laps)

19.40 Manx Grand Prix Junior & Lightweight Qualifying (1 lap)

20.10 Roads scheduled to open around the course but no later than 21.00