Jonathan Rea’s back-to-back world title feat marked in exclusive iPlayer programme

A special programme featuring World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea will be available exclusively on the BBC iPlayer from Sunday, December 11.

Rea, who clinched back-to-back world titles for Kawasaki this year, looks back at a record breaking 2016 as he became only the fourth rider ever to successfully retain the World Superbike crown.

The 29-year-old relives the excitement of a dramatic season in the programme and provides exclusive behind the scenes access to his homecoming party in Belfast, his return to his former school, a civic reception in his home town of Ballyclare and his introduction to a sell-out crowd at Ulster Rugby, where his cousin plays for the team.

There are contributions from his family, friends and team members, plus footage of Rea’s nine race wins during a sensational season along with rare archive footage of the Ulster rider as a young boy.

Jonathan Rea – Back-to-Back, will be available on the BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport NI website from tomorrow.