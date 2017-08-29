Manx GP: Tweed clinches runner-up finish in Newcomers A race

Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed finished an excellent second in yesterday’s Newcomers A race at the Manx Grand Prix.

Tweed, who had impressed during practice, finished nine seconds behind Brad Vicars in the three-lap race, which was reduced to three laps after a red-flag incident in the initial start.

Nicolo Capelli from Switzerland came off at Braddan Oak and was taken by ambulance to Nobles Hospital a short distance away. He was reported to be in a serious condition with leg fractures, but his condition was not initially thought to be life threatening.

The race was restarted at around 7.05pm and Tadcaster rider Vicars was on a charge and passed the Ulster rider on the road to lead through the Grandstand with a lap of 118.786mph, breaking the 2010 Newcomers lap record from a standing start.

Tweed, who was also inside the old record, clocked 117.993 to trail Vicars by seven seconds.

Vicars stretched his lead to 17 seconds at Glen Helen on the third and final lap and he closed out victory over Tweed with Stephen Parsons in third.

In the Newcomers B race, Irish rider Derek Wilson took the win from New Zealand’s Ben Rosendaal.

Matteo Bardelli was reported to be unhurt after an accident at Quarterbridge while Arnaud Seydoux complained of groin pain after an accident at the 11th Milestone and was taken by airmed to Nobles Hospital.