New title sponsor confirmed for Armoy Road Races

Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club has secured a new title sponsor for the 2017 ‘Race of Legends’ with Roadside KIA Coleraine coming on board as the flagship backers of the popular national meeting.

A family run car dealership in Coleraine, the firm has also sponsored Michael Dunlop for the past three years, who has won the feature race at Armoy six times in succession.

Michael Dunlop has won the 'Race of Legends' at Armoy six years in succession.

Roadside has been involved with the event over the years as a race sponsor and has also supported the race by supplying official course cars.

Bill Kennedy, Armoy Clerk of the Course, said: “2017 is set to be a good year and with Coleraine company Roadside KIA on board as title sponsor we are all very happy. I’m not going to make any bones about it, I wish we had this sorted a few months ago but it’s all go now, given this announcement.

“We’ve our launch of the Armoy Road Races fairly shortly after the Isle of Man TT has finished, so there will be a few more details to learn there on what is happening at the end of July.

“I would at this stage, on behalf of the Club and personally, like to thank David Boyd and Ian Lamont of Roadside KIA for their commitment this year to the Armoy Road Races. We’ve some fantastic sponsors this year, some of who, thankfully, have been with us since year one and others that are brand new to road racing,” he added.

“I look forward to working with David and Ian. They are both keen road racing enthusiasts, particularly given their kind sponsorship of Michael Dunlop.”

The Armoy meeting attracts some of the biggest names in the sport and Roadside Garage’s commitment to the event underlines its popularity on the motorsport calendar.

David Boyd of Roadside Garages said: “I didn’t hesitate when asked to support the Armoy Road Racing Motorcycle Club and the Race of Legends 2017. Having been involved with road racing in one way or another for a number of years including the Armoy Road Races this was an easy decision.

“Roadside KIA is a local company serving the local community, this is our way of helping the wider community as well as being involved in one of the best road races there is. The Armoy Road Races and the Race of Legends epitomises all that is great about this sport.”

Now in its ninth year, the Armoy Road Races are part funded by Tourism Northern Ireland and the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

As well as Michael and William Dunlop, leading names on the grid in recent years include fan favourite Guy Martin, Dan Kneen and Derek Sheils.

Bike Week will be held from Sunday, July 23 with practice and racing taking place on Friday and Saturday, July 28-29.