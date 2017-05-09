NW200: Friends reunited as Thompson backs Rutter in Supersport class

Vauxhall International North West 200 favourite Michael Rutter will return to the Supersport class this week on a Yamaha provided by Stephen Thompson.

Crumlin man Thompson was badly hurt in a crash at the North West in 2015 and later had part of his lower left arm amputated.

Rutter is one of the greatest exponents ever to have raced at the seaside meeting, chalking up 13 wins to sit level with Irish roads king Joey Dunlop as the joint third most successful riders ever in the history event.

Rutter will also ride the Yamaha at the Isle of Man TT, while Thompson plans to field a rider on the machine at the Ulster Grand Prix in August and possibly at the Manx Grand Prix.

“We bought the bike through the business [Thompson Plastering] and my brother Paul is involved in this too. He got a little bit bored and I’m missing the bikes quite a bit myself, so we decided to go ahead and get a bike for Michael,” Thompson said.

“I was talking to Michael before Christmas and it went from there. He didn’t have a Supersport bike last year but in recent years he’s rode a Gearlink Kawasaki at the North West and a Triumph for Smith’s Racing. If you give Michael the right bike, he’ll be up there, that’s for sure.

“I honestly don’t care if he’s at the front or not and I’m not worried about results – I just want him home safe. As long as he comes back with a smile on his face and he’s happy, then that’s enough for me.”

Thompson has a long-standing friendship with Rutter and was previously his team-mate in the Bathams BMW team.

“I’ve known Michael for years since going to Macau and I’ve hung around with him a lot. When he comes over here to do press events for the racing, he would stay at my house.

“When I was in hospital after I got wrecked at the North West, Michael came over to see me in hospital for three nights and he came in each night to see me.

“Even at the TT after I got hurt, he was on the phone every day to my brother to see how I was doing,” added Thompson, who intends to go back to the TT this year.

Rutter will also ride BMW machinery in the Superbike and Superstock races and is a late addition to Ryan Farquhar’s IEG/KMR Kawasaki team, replacing South African Hudson Kennaugh, who withdrew from the event last week.