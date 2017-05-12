NW200: Honda Racing withdraw following McGuinness crash

Honda Racing has withdrawn from the Vauxhall International North West 200 following John McGuinness’s crash on Thursday.

A statement released by the team on Friday evening said: “Honda Racing has an update regarding John McGuinness, following his incident at the North West 200 Superbike qualifying on Thursday, May 11.

The scene of John McGuinness's crash on Thursday at Primrose corner.

“John has been diagnosed with a compound fracture to his right lower leg, while in theatre on Thursday night it was not possible to plate the leg as initially thought due to the extent of the injury, and tomorrow an external fixator will be fitted.

“In addition, John has also suffered four broken vertebrae and has three broken back ribs, John will wear a cast for up to six weeks in treatment for the vertebrae. John will remain at Royal Victoria Hospital for around one week as part of the recuperation process.

“Honda Racing has received John’s bike from the race organisers and will perform a detailed analysis of the bike and ECU data at its headquarters in Louth. As a result, the team has withdrawn from the Superstock and Superbike races at the North West 200.

“The team will next be on track at Castle Combe in a couple of weeks’ time as part of its preparation for the Isle of Man TT.”

John McGuinness is being treated for a badly broken right leg at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Jonny Twelvetrees, team manager, said the team would regroup before the TT, where practice gets underway on Saturday, May 27.

“Unfortunately John’s incident at Primrose Hill during qualifying has resulted in quite a substantial injury to his right Tibia and Fibula.

“It is a real blow to John and the team, but he’s got an incredible amount of spirit and is in very good hands with the medical staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

“We now need to determine what happened and will sit out the Superstock and Superbike races, get back to Louth to analyse John’s bike and re-group ahead of our next test at Castle Combe in a couple of weeks before we head to the Isle of Man.”

An official statement from the NW200 organisers said they fully understood Honda’s decision and wished the 23-time Isle of Man TT winner a speedy recovery.

“Honda Racing have informed us today of the team’s withdrawal from the 2017 Vauxhall International North West 200 following John McGuinness’s crash during the Thursday qualifying session. We fully understand and accept Honda’s reasons for this action.

“The MCUI Medical team were on the scene providing treatment to John very quickly following his crash at Primrose yesterday and the race organisers would like to thank the team for their excellent work.

“John has competed at the North West 200 since 1994 and is one of road racing’s greatest ambassadors. Everyone at the event will miss his presence on Saturday and we would like to offer him a very speedy recovery from his injuries.

“Guy Martin, John’s Honda Racing team-mate, will continue to compete in the 2017 Vauxhall International North West 200, riding in Saturday’s Supersport event on the Wilson Craig Honda.”