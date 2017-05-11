NW200: John McGuinness sustains suspected broken leg in Superbike crash

Honda Racing’s John McGuinness has sustained a suspected broken leg after a crash during Superbike qualifying at the Vauxhall International North West 200.

McGuinness came off the Fireblade SP2 at the Primrose section of the 8.9-mile course, resulting in a red flag situation.

John McGuinness (left) pictured with Lee Johnston at the North West 200.

An official update from the Honda Racing team said the Morecambe man was ‘conscious and going to hospital with a suspected broken leg’.

McGuinness is now set to miss the Isle of Man TT, leaving Guy Martin as the sole representative in the official Honda squad.

A statement issued by the North West 200 organisers said: "Honda Racing’s John McGuinness has crashed at Primrose corner during the Superbike practice session at the Vauxhall International North West 200 today.

"The 45-year-old Morecambe rider, who is a six times winner at the event, has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast by ambulance with a suspected broken leg."

At the time of the incident, Michael Rutter was leading the times on his Bathams SMT BMW from Glenn Irwin on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati, with Michael Dunlop in third on the Bennetts Suzuki.

There was no further practice after the incident, with the roads around the course opening at 2.30pm