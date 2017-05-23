Showgrounds celebration

Ballymena Raceway celebrated four decades of stock car racing at The Showgrounds last weekend with a packed programme of 25 races over two days.

The Irish Open Championship proved the centre of the anniversary schedule as John Christie picked up a National Hot Rods title.

It was a family affair for the Christies as John also added the class 40th Anniversary Trophy before his father, Ormond, thrilled fans when the five-time World champion provided some entertainment with a few demonstration laps in the popular 962 car.

Steven McCready picked up two titles in the Stock Rods class alongside a James Gray brace and Graham Moore success.

Clive Wilson proved the pick of the field in the Group Two Lightning Rods - with David Reynolds, David Nesbitt and Kenny Carson also on top.

The Junior Rods class featured a Mark Crawford treble.

Paul Crooks, Christopher Kincaid and Graham Fegan finished first across the F2 Stock Cars as Super Saloons prizes went to Colin Clifford and Gareth Robinson.

Ballymena Raceway fans can enjoy a break to reflect on the drama of the 40th anniversary weekend before a return to the race schedule on Friday, June 2 back at the venue.

That June meeting will showcase the final round of the Hankook Performance Tyres World Qualifying Series for the National Hot Rods.

SEE PAGE 45