TT 2017: Josh Brookes joins Ryan Farquhar's KMR Kawasaki team

Australia’s Josh Brookes will make his debut in the Supertwins class on a KMR/IEG Kawasaki in the Bennetts Lightweight race at the Isle of Man TT.

Brookes, who returns to the event this year as a factory Norton rider alongside fellow countryman David Johnson to compete in the RST Superbike and PokerStars Senior races, replaces South African Hudson Kennaugh in Ryan Farquhar’s team.

Ryan Farquhar with Supertwin race winner Michael Rutter at the North West 200.

Farquhar, the inaugural winner of the Lightweight TT in 2012, holds a strong hand with Lee Johnston, Peter Hickman and Danny Webb also riding for the Ulster team boss.

Kennaugh has withdrawn from the TT after also opting not to race at the North West 200, leaving the door open for British Superbike frontrunner Brookes to come in as a high-profile replacement on the ER-6.

Farquhar said: “When Hudson withdrew from the North West 200 and TT, my immediate focus was on the North West and Michael [Rutter] did an absolutely brilliant job to take a race win after stepping in at the last minute.

“He’d already agreed to ride the Paton at the TT though so wasn’t available but having had tentative talks with Josh over the winter, I’m now delighted to welcome him on board. Having a rider of that pedigree riding for KMR is a terrific coup and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“We were a little bit down on top speed at the North West but Michael showed what the bike was capable of, particularly in the handling department, and with four incredibly talented riders on the KMR Kawasaki’s, we’re confident of having a good TT,” added Farquhar.

“It’s going to be hard work, without doubt, but all four riders are more than capable of standing on the podium so we’ll be giving it our best shot.”

Qualifying for this year’s TT is due to get underway on Saturday, May 27 with the four-lap Bennetts Lightweight TT scheduled to take place on Wednesday June 7.