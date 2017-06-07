TT 2017: Rider dies after crash in Superstock race

A rider from Holland has sadly died following a crash in the Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT.

Jochem van den Hoek, 28, from Werkendam in Holland, came off at the 11th Milestone.

A statement issued by the organisers said: ‘ACU Events Ltd regrets to announce that Jochem van den Hoek, 28, from Werkendam in Holland, was killed this morning during the Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT Races.

'Jochem had an accident at the 11th Milestone on the 1st lap of the race and was treated at the scene.

'Jochem made his TT mountain course debut last year recording a 44th placed finish in his debut race, the Superbike TT as well as 34th placed finish in the Superstock race in the same year and a 36th place in the 2016 Senior TT. He finished in 27th place in this year’s Superbike race on Sunday 4th June, his highest placed finish, winning a bronze replica.

‘ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Jochem’s family and friends’.

The fatality is the second death this year after Davey Lambert succumbed to injuries he sustained in a crash during the Superbike TT at Greeba Castle.