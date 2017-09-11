Tyco BMW boss Neill pays tribute to injured Andy Reid

Tyco BMW team manager Philip Neill paid tribute to Andy Reid after the Jordanstown rider suffered a fractured femur in a crash at Silverstone.

Reid, who was granted a golden opportunity in the Moneymore-based team alongside Christian Iddon this season as a replacement for Davide Giugliano, came off in an incident with Martin Jessopp in the opening race on Sunday.

Josh Elliott sealed his first podium this season with a fine ride to second place in the National Superstock 1000 race.

The young prospect made his full race debut in the MCE British Superbike class at Snetterton in July and had made sound progress on the S1000RR prior to the setback at the weekend.

Team boss Neill said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with Andy Reid at this point. I must say the lad has impressed every time he has ridden the Tyco BMW S1000RR and this weekend was no exception.”

The Northern Ireland team failed to make the Showdown top six for the second year in a row after Iddon crashed out in treacherous conditions in the final race of the triple-header weekend at Silverstone. Iddon finished sixth and seventh in the first two races.

Neill could not hide his disappointment but said the team had tried everything possible to secure a spot in the Showdown, which gets underway this weekend at Oulton Park.

“We honestly could not have tried any harder to make it into this year’s BSB Championship Showdown and I would like to say a massive thanks to our sponsors, team members and most of all our riders for their efforts,” he said.

“The conditions this weekend were very difficult at times although, with the very clear advantage Christian had in the wet conditions throughout the weekend, we cannot hide our disappointment at not securing the all-important top six position for Tyco BMW.

“Two rounds missed through injury clearly halted our championship challenge for this year however, we would like to congratulate those who secured the top six positions, especially Jake Dixon who rode his heart out this weekend. We will regroup this week and aim to finish the season on a positive note for our sponsors Tyco Security Products and BMW Motorrad.”

Iddon said he was ‘gutted’ with the outcome and was left to rue dropped points after he missed two rounds through injury.

“Obviously I’m gutted we are not in the Showdown. But we missed two rounds during the season through injury, which didn’t help our cause. We may not have got things quite right but we’ve put a huge effort in during the year,” he said.

“We came to Silverstone this weekend outside the Showdown top six, so we had nothing to lose.

There were only seven finishers and I wasn’t one of them. I was relaxed and pushing at the time and it caught me out.

“I’m gutted to have crashed out, but I’d like to send my best wishes to my team-mate Andy Reid and wish him a speedy recovery.”

On a positive note, Ballinamallard’s Josh Elliott claimed a runner-up finish in the National Superstock 1000 race on the Tyco BMW.

Elliott said: “I’m absolutely delighted to get my first podium this season. After being off a bike for so long this year, it's nice to show what I'm capable of doing. I have to thank Philip Neill for giving me this opportunity and my crew at Tyco BMW for working with me all weekend to improve the bike.”