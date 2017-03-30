WSBK: Eugene Laverty hopes Aprilia updates will make difference

Eugene Laverty is eager to get down to business on Friday on the Milwaukee Aprilia as he sets his sights on bridging the gap to the frontrunners in the World Superbike Championship.

Laverty has endured a tough start to the season on his return to the class following two years in MotoGP but hopes some new updates for the RSV4-RF will aid his prospects at Motorland Aragon in Spain.

“Aragon is a track I really like. I tested here a lot on the Aprilia in 2012 and 2013 so I know how to make the bike work, and I had good MotoGP performances in recent years,” he said.

“The weather looks dry for this weekend which is promising. Friday will be really important for us to test the updates that the team have been working really hard on, which we hope will bring us closer to the guys at the front.”

Lorenzo Savadori has been ruled out of round three following a crash in Thailand in the previous round and has been replaced by 2009 125cc GP world champion and Moto2 rider Julián Simón.

Laverty added: “I know Julián from my time in MotoGP. He’s one of the nice guys of the paddock, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he makes of the bike and his first time on the Pirellis.”