Kodi add-ons shut down in a crackdown on illegal streaming

TV streaming service Kodi has closed two of its most popular streaming channels following a lawsuit from US satellite broadcaster Dish Network.

ZemTV and Phoenix, which are two of the biggest third-party Kodi add ons were closed this week after they were accused of a direct copyright infringement of various TV channels.

Although Kodi is not illegal and carries no media content itself, by remaining open source for third party developers, Kodi has found itself under increasing pressure from anti-piracy groups to crackdown on illegal streaming add ons.

‘Not something that was easy for us to do'

In a statement on the TVAddons forum, Phoenix developer Cosmix confirmed the closure.

"In light of current events we have decided to close down Phoenix. This is not something that was easy for us to do; we have all formed a bond that cannot be broken as a team and have a HUGE support base that we are thankful of."

ZemTV and Phoenix are just two Kodi add ons which have or face closure.

Here is the full list of closed or closing Kodi add ons:

Phoenix (closed)

DOJO Streams (Closing)

F.t.f.a (closed)

Bamf (closed)

Zem (closed live tv - VOD available)

Deliverence (closed)

One128 (closed)

Reaper (closed)

Cerburus (closed)

Just for him (closed)

Les be friends (closed)

Mporn (closed)

News12 (closed)

Silent hunter (content moved)

Ccloud (speculation)

Salts (speculation)

BOB (issues with NAN site it's not closed)

Zen (issues with NAN site it's not closed)

Skynet (being phased out)

Evolve (live tv and sport gone - rest working)

SRTVHUB (being taken over)

UK Turks (live Streams taken down)