New painting from Cullybackey artist

Cullybackey artist John R Moore has unveiled a new portrait of two of Ireland’s best known canine superstars.

John’s painting of the legendary greyhounds, Master McGrath and Mick The Miller, was specially commissioned by the organisers of the annual Irish Game Fair & Fine Food Festival.

The Shane’s Castle event will take place over the weekend of Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, offering a family-friendly celebration of country sports, pursuits and lifestyle.

John’s latest painting will be on prominent display at this year’s Fair, explained Show Director Albert Titterington, who added: “John’s portrait of Master McGrath and Mick The Miller is outstanding and will, I know, be much appreciated by our many visitors, both as a fabulous piece of art in its own right, and also as a unique link with the past.”

He added: “We were delighted to unveil the work in the stately setting of Brownlow House which was once the home of Lord Lurgan who owned Master McGrath at the height of the dog’s fame.

“The portrait met with huge enthusiasm on that occasion and we look forward to increased interest when it is shown at Shanes next month; in fact we have been so delighted with the portrait that it will also grace the cover of Irish Country Sports & Country Life magazine, Ireland’s most read countsyports magazine.”

Together with a host of headline country-themed attractions, this will be ‘the year of the dog’, a theme with special appeal not only to dedicated countrysports fans and enthusiasts of working and gun dogs, but also to everyone who has ever enjoyed the companionship of a dog as the family pet.

As well as two major events named after Master McGrath and Ireland’s other celebrity greyhound, Mick The Miller, the Shane’s Castle Fair will feature international competitions for working and gun dogs, plus displays and attractions designed to everyone who has ever enjoyed the companionship of a dog as the family pet.

The event will be crammed with sporting and family-friendly attractions, from battle re-enactments, angling competitions, air rifle shooting, clay pigeons, falconry, archery, horses and hounds and medieval jousting, to living history, live cookery demonstrations plus a wide range of retailers showcasing their country wares.

The Great Game Fairs of Ireland are supported by TourismNI, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Failte Ireland.

For more information, visit www.irishgamefair.com