Record numbers flock to Enchanted Winter Garden

Antrim Castle Gardens was awash with activity as people came in their droves to the Enchanted Winter Garden as it opened on Thursday December 8.

The stunning light installations transform the gardens into a magical setting, perfect for getting you in the Christmas Spirit.

You are invited to be Enchanted by the Wonderland Wood but only if you have been frightfully good.

Watch Fairy Trixie cast her magical spell down by the wishing well; see the candy cane tree and the sugar drop stop all down by Lollipop Lane.

Take part in the Reindeer Trail or take a ride on The Christmas Train, make a festive treat in the arts & craft workshop, not forgetting a trip to Santa’s Grotto.

Make sure a visit to the Enchanted Winter Garden is on your wish list this Christmas.

An extra special treat took place on Sunday December 18 as part of its “On Your Doorstep” series of concerts, members of the Ulster Orchestra’s brass section will be performing a selection of sparkling festive favourites at the Enchanted Winter Garden.

Bringing Enchanted Winter Garden to a spectacular finale.